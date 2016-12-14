House of the Week: $1.7 million for a completely modern Danforth home

House of the Week: $1.7 million for a completely modern Danforth home

Address: 254B Monarch Park Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Danforth

Agents: Omid Arbabi, Re/Max Infinite Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,735,000

Previously sold for: $862,500, in 2014, before being divided into two lots and completely rebuilt

The place

A modern home with high ceilings and a controversial past.

Here’s the foyer. The ceiling in this area reaches all the way to the top of the house, where there are skylights. The dining area and living room are on a raised platform to the right:

A closer look at the dining area:

And the living room:

The kitchen comes with a wine rack:

The family room, with a fireplace, is at the back of the house:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s the master:

And the master ensuite:

And the backyard:

The history

The owner knocked down a bungalow and built this boxy home and its nearly identical neighbour on the empty lot—much to the dismay of neighbours, who opposed the project all the way to the Ontario Municipal Board. (The owner reached a settlement with the city in June 2015, and the rebuild was allowed to proceed.) One of the two newly built houses sold in July for $200,000 over asking. This one has been on the market since November. The owner had initially listed it for $1.85 million, but he recently dropped the price.

Big selling point

The four skylights and 27-foot ceilings in the middle of the house provide excellent natural light.

Possible deal breaker

This house costs a lot more than the neighbourhood average, but it’s a relative bargain compared to other neighbourhoods where homes of its kind are more common, like Lawrence Park.

By the numbers

• $1,735,000

• 2,100 square feet

• 20-by-100-foot lot

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 office