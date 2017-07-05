House of the Week: $1.5 million for an Annex home with a dinner-party-ready backyard

Address: 222 Bedford Road

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Agnes Chaitas, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,499,000

Previously sold for: $885,000, in 2012

The place

A red brick townhouse in the Annex, located practically across the street from some of the city’s hippest restaurants, like Playa Cabana, Bar Begonia and Big Crow.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen’s breakfast area:

There are three bedrooms and an office on the second floor. Here’s one of the bedrooms:

And the master bedroom:

The family room is in the basement:

The history

The house was originally built in 1981. When the sellers purchased it in 2012, they renovated the kitchen and built the backyard deck and garden. They’re world travellers from South Africa, hence the unique artwork and sculptures throughout the home.

Big selling point

The dual dining spaces, indoors and out, make this home ideal for entertaining. The outdoor dining area is covered by a retractable canvas awning:

A subtle bonus: the kitchen isn’t visible from either dining area, meaning the owners don’t have to keep it pristine while it’s in catering mode.

Possible deal breaker

The bathrooms aren’t as gleamingly modern as in some newer builds, but anyone prepared to spend $1.5 million can hopefully spare a little extra for upgrades:

By the numbers

• $1,499,000

• $5,297.39 in taxes (2016)

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space