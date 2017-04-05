House of the Week: $1.5-million for a completely rebuild family home in the Beaches

Address: 167 Wheeler Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agents: Rick DeClute and Rochelle DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,539,000

Previously sold for: $602,000 in 2012, prior to a total rebuild

The place

A house with clapboard siding in the Beaches, about one block north of Kew Gardens.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

The kitchen is wide enough for a table:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And yet another:

The basement has a rec room:

And a fifth bedroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The history

The current owners bought the property in 2012, when it was a two-bedroom bungalow. They retained three brick walls, but replaced the rest. Now, there’s a second storey and a rear addition, making this place big enough for a family.

Big selling point

The kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with both an island and eat-in seating, dual ovens, easy access to the terrace and an oversized pantry for tons of storage:

Possible deal breaker

Though there are five of them, the bedrooms aren’t as spacious as many homeowners seem to expect these days. If the buyer is after a master suite that sprawls across an entire floor, they may want to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $1,539,000

• $7,423.23 in taxes (2016)

• 5 bedrooms

• 5-year-old renovation

• 4 bathrooms

• 1 parking space