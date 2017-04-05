House of the Week: $1.5-million for a completely rebuild family home in the Beaches
Address: 167 Wheeler Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Rick DeClute and Rochelle DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,539,000
Previously sold for: $602,000 in 2012, prior to a total rebuild
The place
A house with clapboard siding in the Beaches, about one block north of Kew Gardens.
Here’s the foyer:
The living room:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
The kitchen is wide enough for a table:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
And yet another:
The basement has a rec room:
And a fifth bedroom:
And here’s the backyard:
The history
The current owners bought the property in 2012, when it was a two-bedroom bungalow. They retained three brick walls, but replaced the rest. Now, there’s a second storey and a rear addition, making this place big enough for a family.
Big selling point
The kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with both an island and eat-in seating, dual ovens, easy access to the terrace and an oversized pantry for tons of storage:
Possible deal breaker
Though there are five of them, the bedrooms aren’t as spacious as many homeowners seem to expect these days. If the buyer is after a master suite that sprawls across an entire floor, they may want to look elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $1,539,000
• $7,423.23 in taxes (2016)
• 5 bedrooms
• 5-year-old renovation
• 4 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
