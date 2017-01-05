House of the Week: $900,000 for an extremely freshly renovated Oakwood home

House of the Week: $900,000 for an extremely freshly renovated Oakwood home

Address: 157 Caledonia Road

Neighbourhood: Oakwood

Agents: Danny Reisis, Bassels Real Estate Brokerage

Price: $899,000

Previously sold for: $435,000 in 2016, prior to a total renovation

The place

A newly renovated detached home with a wide-open interior.

There’s a little sunroom before the living room:

The dining area is continuous with the living room:

The kitchen, like the rest of the interior, is brand new:

A sleek glass barrier classes up the second-floor hallway:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Another bedroom:

And another:

And there’s a detached garage in the backyard:

The history

Renovations finished in December 2016, so everything—from the French doors leading to the backyard to the kitchen’s Samsung appliances—is brand new. The sellers created an open floor plan on the main level and lowered the basement:

Big selling point

The recent renovations should—hopefully—alleviate the need for major maintenance in the near future.

Possible deal breaker

Three bedrooms might be a tight squeeze for a family that plans to grow. Then again, bunk beds were invented for a reason.

By the numbers

• $899,000

• 1,160 square feet

• 520-square-foot finished basement

• 16-by-132 foot lot

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spots