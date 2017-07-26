House of the Week: $1 million for a century-old townhouse in Leslieville

House of the Week: $1 million for a century-old townhouse in Leslieville

Address: 12 Verral Avenue

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Michael Tanaka, Royal LePage Signature Realty

Price: $1,049,000

Previously sold for: $580,888, in 2012

The place

An old-meets-new townhouse on a one-way street near Queen and Carlaw, not too far from the buzzy new Broadview Hotel.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

And the new kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

All of the bedrooms share this bathroom:

The third bedroom, on the third floor, is being used as a den:

The history

The house, originally built in 1890, has been renovated over the past five years. The updates include a new kitchen, new hardwood floors, a new roof, and an interior and exterior paint job.

Big selling point

The backyard feels incredibly private, thanks to a tall fence, vines, a leafy tree and a windowless neighbouring property. And the whole area is covered in brick, meaning no mowing:

Possible deal breaker

The property doesn’t have its own parking space or garage, but there is street parking.

By The numbers

• $1,049,000

• $3,151.09 (2017 taxes)

• 127 years old

• 5-year-old renovations

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms