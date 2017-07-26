House of the Week: $1 million for a century-old townhouse in Leslieville
Address: 12 Verral Avenue
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Michael Tanaka, Royal LePage Signature Realty
Price: $1,049,000
Previously sold for: $580,888, in 2012
The place
An old-meets-new townhouse on a one-way street near Queen and Carlaw, not too far from the buzzy new Broadview Hotel.
Here’s the living room:
The dining area:
And the new kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
All of the bedrooms share this bathroom:
The third bedroom, on the third floor, is being used as a den:
The history
The house, originally built in 1890, has been renovated over the past five years. The updates include a new kitchen, new hardwood floors, a new roof, and an interior and exterior paint job.
Big selling point
The backyard feels incredibly private, thanks to a tall fence, vines, a leafy tree and a windowless neighbouring property. And the whole area is covered in brick, meaning no mowing:
Possible deal breaker
The property doesn’t have its own parking space or garage, but there is street parking.
By The numbers
• $1,049,000
• $3,151.09 (2017 taxes)
• 127 years old
• 5-year-old renovations
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms