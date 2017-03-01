Houses

House of the Week: $1.25 million for a renovated detached home near Christie Pits

By | Photography By Russ Martin |  

Address: 12 Manchester Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Alice Kent, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,249,000
Previously sold for: $205,000, in 1998

The place

A detached, brick home with a two-car garage and a basement apartment.

The history

This turn-of-the-century home’s first floor has a modern, open floor plan and a completely remodelled kitchen after a renovation two years ago. The, basement, renovated at the same time, is a self-contained unit: it has a separate entrance leading to a kitchen, bedroom and three-piece bathroom.

Here’s the living room:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-2

The dining area:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-3

And the kitchen and breakfast area, with a door to the backyard:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-4

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-5

What child wouldn’t kill for a bed that’s also a fort, kinda?

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-6

And here’s the master bedroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-7

All the bedrooms share this Mondrian-inspired three-piece bathroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-8

The basement has its own kitchen:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-10

And a bedroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-11

Big selling point

A two-car garage like the one behind this house is a rarity in the neighbourhood—not that the buyers will necessarily need to do a lot of driving. Christie Pits and Koreatown are a short walk away.

toronto-house-for-sale-12-manchester-avenue-12

Possible deal breaker

If the buyer rents out the basement, they’ll only have access to one bathroom, which wouldn’t be an ideal situation for a family with conflicting morning showering needs. But the new owner could easily solve this problem by not having a tenant.

By the numbers

• $1,249,000
• $3,728.82 in taxes (2016)
• 1,200 square feet
• 18-by-101-foot lot
• 4 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spots

The Hunt

