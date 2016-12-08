House of the Week: $3.2 million for a revamped Trinity Bellwoods home with a sauna in the master bedroom

Address: 118 Givins Street

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Alex Brott and Ashley Clare Gollogly, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $3,199,000

Previously sold for: $1,920,000, in 2016

The place

A four-bedroom home on a tiny one-way street between Shaw and Ossington, near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The dining area, at the front of the house:

The living room has a porcelain wall:

This kitchen has twice as many chandeliers as most chandelier-having kitchens:

And there’s an eating area at the back of the house, with a fancy coffered ceiling:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as a den:

Another bedroom:

And another:

The master suite is on the third floor. Here’s the bedroom:

And the bathroom, with yet another chandelier:

The master bedroom has a stylish balcony:

The basement is set up as a seperate apartment:

The basement living room:

And the basement bedroom:

The backyard:

The history

Once a bungalow, the home was converted into a three-storey property in the 1980s. The sellers bought the property in 2016 and spent the better part of the year updating it. They installed hand-crafted wood doors, replaced all the windows, revamped the landscaping, stained the exterior brick and knocked down some walls on the main floor to open up the floor plan.

Big selling point

Most home saunas are in a corner of the basement. Not so here, where the steam room takes pride of place in the third-floor master suite:

Possible deal breaker

A price tag north of $3 million is something buyers are more accustomed to seeing in places like Forest Hill and Rosedale. But what this home offers—4,600 square feet, a detached three-car garage, and a 30-foot lot—may make moving to the west end a bit more attractive to a wealthy buyer.

By the numbers

• $3,199,000

• $7,271.88 in taxes (2016)

• 4,600 square feet

• 30-by-131-foot lot

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 car garage

• 1 sauna