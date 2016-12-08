Houses

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a revamped Trinity Bellwoods home with a sauna in the master bedroom

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a revamped Trinity Bellwoods home with a sauna in the master bedroom

By | Photography By Rob Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Rob Holowka/Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 118 Givins Street
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agent: Alex Brott and Ashley Clare Gollogly, Sotheby’s International Realty
Price: $3,199,000
Previously sold for: $1,920,000, in 2016

The place

A four-bedroom home on a tiny one-way street between Shaw and Ossington, near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The dining area, at the front of the house:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-2

The living room has a porcelain wall:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-3

This kitchen has twice as many chandeliers as most chandelier-having kitchens:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-4

And there’s an eating area at the back of the house, with a fancy coffered ceiling:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-5

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as a den:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-6

Another bedroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-7

And another:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-8

The master suite is on the third floor. Here’s the bedroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-9

And the bathroom, with yet another chandelier:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-10

The master bedroom has a stylish balcony:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-12

The basement is set up as a seperate apartment:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-14

The basement living room:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-13

And the basement bedroom:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-15

The backyard:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-16

The history

Once a bungalow, the home was converted into a three-storey property in the 1980s. The sellers bought the property in 2016 and spent the better part of the year updating it. They installed hand-crafted wood doors, replaced all the windows, revamped the landscaping, stained the exterior brick and knocked down some walls on the main floor to open up the floor plan.

Big selling point

Most home saunas are in a corner of the basement. Not so here, where the steam room takes pride of place in the third-floor master suite:

toronto-house-for-sale-118-givins-street-11

Possible deal breaker

A price tag north of $3 million is something buyers are more accustomed to seeing in places like Forest Hill and Rosedale. But what this home offers—4,600 square feet, a detached three-car garage, and a 30-foot lot—may make moving to the west end a bit more attractive to a wealthy buyer.

By the numbers

• $3,199,000
• $7,271.88 in taxes (2016)
• 4,600 square feet
• 30-by-131-foot lot
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 car garage
• 1 sauna

The Hunt

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Trinity Bellwoods

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $8 million for a modern mansion with a dramatic atrium in Lawrence Park

Houses

House of the Week: $1.7 million for a completely modern Danforth home

Houses

House of the Week: $3.5 million for a wide-open ex-industrial building in the middle of downtown

Houses

House of the Week: $2 million for a High Park home with an architectural pedigree

Houses

House of the Week: $2 million for a home on the Scarborough Bluffs

Houses

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a Cabbagetown house that belongs to Toronto Police Services Board chair Andy Pringle