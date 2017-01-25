House of the Week: $1.8 million for a modern Mount Pleasant townhouse with a bit of outdoor space
Address: 1 Walder Avenue
Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant
Agent: Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston, Right At Home Realty
Price: $1,785,000
The place
A brand-new townhouse on a quiet side street near Eglinton and Bayview.
The living area is at the back of the house:
And the kitchen and dining area are in the front, with a view of the street:
There are three bedrooms. Two of them are on the third floor, but this one, the master bedroom, is on the second:
And here’s the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
The history
This place is part of a seven-unit row of townhomes recently built by Core Development Group and designed by Batay-Csorba Architects.
Big selling point
Many new townhomes sacrifice outdoor space for more house. Not so here, where there are four walk-out spaces, including a 273-square-foot terrace on the main level, with a gas hookup for a barbecue:
There are also two separate rooftop decks and a modest balcony off one of the third-floor bedrooms.
Possible deal breaker
The four flights of stairs, sleek and modern as they are, may prove a challenge for a less ambulatory homeowner.
By the numbers
• $1,785,000
• 4 walk-outs
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 gas fireplace
The Hunt