Anthony Munk is selling his modern Rosedale mansion

Anthony Munk is selling his modern Rosedale mansion

Anthony Munk, senior managing director at investment giant Onex (and the son of Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk), appears to have had a change of heart about his palatial Rosedale pad.

After buying his modern home at 361 Inglewood Drive for $4.25 million in 2007 and fixing it up with a partial third-storey addition, Munk purchased the property next door, at 359 Inglewood—an older house, with a brick exterior. Munk evidently had no intention of living in it. Before closing on the home, he applied to the city for a permit to demolish it. In a letter to the city’s building department, Munk’s architect explained that Munk intended to use the spare land to build a two-storey extension on the west side of the house at 361 Inglewood, “in order to address the needs of his family.” The new wing would have given Munk an additional 3,300 square feet of floor area.

But the city never issued a demolition permit, and Munk’s application was cancelled in 2014. He sold the house at 359 Inglewood for $2.845 million in 2016. Now, 361 Inglewood is up for sale, too, with an asking price of $8.38 million.

Even without a west wing, 361 Inglewood is impressive. It sits on a ravine lot, and the living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of a lush tree canopy. The master bathroom has the same view, and the treetops serve as a natural privacy screen.

The house has four bedrooms, plus a chic office space on the third floor with a wood-burning fireplace and access to a rooftop deck. There’s a spa with a hot tub and sauna, and an in-ground pool in the backyard.

Munk’s real estate agent, Corinne Kalles, couldn’t be reached for comment.