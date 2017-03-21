Drake’s massive Bridle Path mansion is shaping up nicely

In this time of ever-escalating real estate prices, it’s nice to see a millennial manage to break into the Toronto housing market. A year ago, when the press learned that Drake (or, at least, a Nova Scotia corporation linked to Drake) would be building a 21,000-square-foot pleasure palace on the Bridle Path, the whole project was just some sketches on paper.

Now, local mansion-whisperer Ferris Rafauli, Drake’s architect, has posted a construction update on his Instagram account, embedded above. The house is still mostly plywood, and there’s no visible hint of the colonnaded pool or basketball court promised in the initial plans. We see the roofline, the perimeter, and the outlines of a few wood-framed interiors. A lot is left to the imagination, but some aerial shots of the site do manage to convey a sense of just how massive this place is going to be, even compared to the ostentatious homes next door.