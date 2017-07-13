Airbnb of the Week: $249 per night for an adorable lakeside cottage in Prince Edward County

Airbnb of the Week: $249 per night for an adorable lakeside cottage in Prince Edward County

Address: 128 Outlet Road, Prince Edward County

Neighbourhood: Cherry Valley

Price: $249 per night

The place

A super-quaint cottage with a renovated interior located right on the shores of East Lake.

The hosts have decorated the interior with a mix of vintage pieces (like the table) and newer items (like the dining room chairs). They found the oars hanging in the cottage’s shed when they moved in. Up the ladder is a loft space that doubles as a second bedroom:

Here’s what it looks like (watch your head):

The L-shaped couch makes good use of the cabin’s limited space:

The main-floor bedroom has two single beds. This is one of them:

Here’s the upgraded bathroom:

And the view outside. There’s a bright yellow canoe available, and a BBQ, too:

The fuchsia picnic table matches the cottage’s shutters.

The cabin looks a tad more rustic from the outside:

The history

The cottage was built in the fifties, and the owners, a Toronto couple who live in Parkdale, purchased it in October 2016. They kept the existing structure, but they freshened up the paint and extensively renovated the kitchen and bathroom.

Major perks

Guests are literally steps from the shoreline and a ten-minute walk from the white sand beaches of Sandbanks Provincial Park (you can use the hosts’ pass). The cozy cottage is perfect for small groups on the hunt for their own secluded space.

Possible deal breaker

The upstairs loft is certainly cute, but doesn’t offer a lot of privacy for couples looking to steal some romantic moments on holiday with pals or kids. And condo-dwellers looking to escape their tiny abodes may want a space that, on the inside, doesn’t so closely resemble their downtown digs.

By the numbers

• 600 square feet

• $249 per night

• 3 beds

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 loft

• 1 bathroom

• 1 canoe