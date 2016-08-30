Cottage of the Week: $550,000 for an island retreat with stone walls
Cottage of the Week: $550,000 for an island retreat with stone walls
Address: 9350A Second Concession Road
Neighbourhood: Amherst Island
Agent: Janet Grace and Susan Henry, Royal LePage Pro Alliance Realty, Brokerage
Price: $549,000
The place
A 12-sided home on Amherst Island, with three bedrooms and one bathroom.
The stone walls are so stout they look like they’d survive a nuclear blast:
The interior of the cottage has an open floor plan, with a huge wall of windows in the living room:
Building your house around a giant central support column of stone and mortar opens up some interesting roofing possibilities:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom, which is lofted above the living room:
And the lakeshore:
The history
A local stone mason built this house over the course of seven years in the late 1970s, laying every stone himself. The sellers added a new chimney and wood stove in 2012, and they updated the bathroom and kitchen.
Big selling point
The property includes a huge amount of land: 139 acres, with 380 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline. (That translates to only about $4,000 an acre.) There’s a possibility of rental income: previous owners have rented the pasture to sheep farmers.
Possible deal breaker
The stone walls, so meticulously laid, are definitely a dominating feature of the interior aesthetic. Anyone who prefers the look of drywall may not feel comfortable here.
By The numbers
• $549,000
• $2,870 in taxes (2015)
• 380 feet of shoreline
• 139 acres
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom