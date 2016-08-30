Cottages

Cottage of the Week: $550,000 for an island retreat with stone walls

Cottage of the Week: $550,000 for an island retreat with stone walls

Cottage of the Week: $550,000 for an island retreat with stone walls

By |  

By |  

Address: 9350A Second Concession Road
Neighbourhood: Amherst Island
Agent: Janet Grace and Susan Henry, Royal LePage Pro Alliance Realty, Brokerage
Price: $549,000

The place

A 12-sided home on Amherst Island, with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The stone walls are so stout they look like they’d survive a nuclear blast:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-2

The interior of the cottage has an open floor plan, with a huge wall of windows in the living room:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-3

Building your house around a giant central support column of stone and mortar opens up some interesting roofing possibilities:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-4

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-5

And another:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-6

And the master bedroom, which is lofted above the living room:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-7

And the lakeshore:

amherst-island-cottage-for-sale-9350-second-concession-road-8

The history

A local stone mason built this house over the course of seven years in the late 1970s, laying every stone himself. The sellers added a new chimney and wood stove in 2012, and they updated the bathroom and kitchen.

Big selling point

The property includes a huge amount of land: 139 acres, with 380 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline. (That translates to only about $4,000 an acre.) There’s a possibility of rental income: previous owners have rented the pasture to sheep farmers.

Possible deal breaker

The stone walls, so meticulously laid, are definitely a dominating feature of the interior aesthetic. Anyone who prefers the look of drywall may not feel comfortable here.

By The numbers

• $549,000
• $2,870 in taxes (2015)
• 380 feet of shoreline
• 139 acres
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom

Topics: amherst island Cottage of the Week Homes housing Housing Market