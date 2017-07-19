Airbnb of the Week: $430 per night for a lakeside bungalow in PEC with Drake Hotel cred

Neighbourhood: Wellington

Price: From $430 per night for a weeklong summer stay (rates increase for shorter stays)

The place

A totally renovated three-bedroom bungalow on the Prince Edward County lakeshore, owned by a senior manager at the Drake Hotel in Toronto.

The host initially bought the place without even seeing the interior. She knew she was going to renovate, and the view was worth it:

The vintage rocking chair originally belonged to the host’s grandparents, and the dining room table is from her childhood home:

There’s a cozy sitting room in front of the stone fireplace, which the host found hiding under a marble facade installed by the previous owners:

The kitchen backsplash is made of Sabine Hill cement tiles, purchased from a co-worker after a Drake General Store renovation:

They’re also found on the floor of the master ensuite:

The master bedroom has sliding doors that open onto the massive deck:

There’s also a light-drenched sunroom:

And bunkbeds for the kids (or playful grownups):

The history

After searching for a cottage in the county for a few years, the host bought this bungalow in 2015. She completely gutted the space, replacing everything from the electrical and plumbing systems to the roof and windows. She also tore down some walls inside to create an airy, open-concept layout. The only original element is the stone fireplace.

Major perks

The home’s quirky-cool style is somewhat reminiscent of the décor at the Drake Devonshire, which is located a kilometre and a half down the road.

Possible deal breaker

Unlike at the Drake Devonshire (or any other hotel), this place has no built-in restaurant or games room.

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet

• $430 per night

• 8 guests

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 soaker tub

• 1 bunkbed