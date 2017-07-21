Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a suite in an Annex tower full of high rollers

Condo of the Week: $2.5 million for a suite in an Annex tower full of high rollers

Address: 1 Bedford Road, Unit 2005

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Daniel Milstein, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,499,000

The place

A two-bedroom plus den on the 20th floor of one of the more notable condo towers in town. The suite has excellent views of Bloor Street and the ROM.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room, with cool combination shelving/desk:

The second bedroom:

There are two bedrooms in the suite. This is the master:

And the master ensuite:

One of two balconies:

And the view:

The history

A busy medical professional has lived here since 2011. He hired Powell & Bonnell to handle the the interior design, and opted for a masculine aesthetic. Now, he’s moving to southern France.

Big selling point

The building has must-haves for the rich and powerful, like a covered and heated driveway that prevents residents from catching chills while waiting for their cars. That could explain why it’s the building of choice for industry titans and literary luminaries. Even Mayor John Tory and his wife, Barbara Hackett, have a suite here.

Possible deal breaker

For $2.5 million, one could get a lot more square footage elsewhere in the Annex. But this place doesn’t have the upkeep problems of a 100-year-old Annex home.

By the numbers

• $2,499,000

• 1,682 square feet

• $1,162 in monthly maintenance fees

• 9-foot ceilings

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 balconies (each about 75 square feet)

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 walk-in closets

• 1 den or office

• 1 fireplace