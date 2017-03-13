Condos

Sale of the Week: The Queen West condo that proves an odd layout is no obstacle to a $1-million sale

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$1,049,000
Sold For
$1,060,000

Address: 676 Richmond Street West, Unit 102
Neighbourhood: Niagara
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
 
 
 

The property

A loft near Queen and Palmerston with a very unusual layout.

The master bedroom is all by itself on the main floor. A low wall separates it from the foyer:

It has a closet and ensuite bathroom:

The living and dining area is on the second floor:

A closer look at the dining area and kitchen:

Also on the second floor: a raised platform that can be used as a second bedroom. The sellers have even managed to cram a couch and coffee table in there:

And here’s the view back toward the entrance:

The history

The sellers bought the unit when it was new, 17 years ago. They’ve done a little work over the years, including a kitchen remodel. They have a young child now, though, and are moving somewhere with a little more space.

The fate

The buyer travels a lot, so this low-maintenance condo was a perfect fit. He takes possession on May 15.

The sale

The unit, with its odd layout, isn’t for everyone, so the agent listed it at what he considered a relatively low price, in the hopes of attracting some interest. There was a lowball offer on day one, which the sellers rejected. Two days later, another offer came in, at $11,000 over asking. The sellers took it.

By the numbers

• $1,060,000
• $4,127.84 in taxes (2016)
• 1,400 square feet
• 3 days on MLS
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot

