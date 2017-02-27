Sale of the Week: The $575,000 condo that proves Regent Park isn’t immune to multiple-offer madness

Listed At $509,900 Sold For $575,000

Address: 225 Sackville Street, Unit 1709

Neighbourhood: Regent Park

Agent: Rizwan Malik, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $384,576, in 2012







The property

A Regent Park condo whose listing kicked off a bully offer feeding frenzy.

The kitchen and living room are combined:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The guest bedroom is set up as a den:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The balcony view:

The history

The sellers bought the unit brand new in 2012. Now, they’re expecting their first child. To avoid being priced out of the freehold market, they decided to hurry up and sell.

The fate

The new owners are first-time buyers. They’re taking possession in April.

The sale

On the first day of showings, there were six bully offers. The sellers accepted the highest of them, which was about $65,000 over asking. The selling agent says the sale price is the highest ever recorded in the building.

By the numbers

• $575,000

• $2,634.94 in taxes (2016)

• 800 square feet

• 3 days on MLS

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms