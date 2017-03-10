Condos

Condo of the Week: $800,000 for a two-level suite near King and Bathurst with a wall of windows

Condo of the Week: $800,000 for a two-level suite near King and Bathurst with a wall of windows

By | Photography By Matt Vardy |  

By | Photography By Matt Vardy |  

Address: 95 Bathurst Street, Unit 921
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Eli Younan, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $799,000
Previously sold for: $598,889, in 2015

The place

A two-bedroom unit spread across the ninth and 10th floors of a 16-floor building at King and Bathurst. The bedrooms are upstairs and the living area is on the main floor, with a floating staircase connecting the two.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen countertops are made of marble:

The main bathroom:

And here’s the staircase to the upstairs bedrooms:

The guest bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The history

A designer who works in advertising bought this five-year-old unit two years ago. (The artwork shown here isn’t what he normally hangs. He brought it in to help show off the gallery-like space.)

Big selling point

Despite being at a high-density corner, this west-facing unit’s view isn’t blocked by another tower. The owner can enjoy sunsets through the 20-foot wall of windows:

Possible deal breaker

The unit doesn’t come with a parking space, and the King streetcar can be torturous, so the buyer may need to rent a spot from a neighbour (or get friendly with their local Uber drivers).

By the numbers

• $799,999
• 1,100 square feet (approx.)
• $515 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 0 parking spaces

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market King West

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $9.3 million for a penthouse at the Shangri-La

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a suite next door to Scaramouche

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for an untouched Yorkville condo

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a suite at the Four Seasons

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a spacious loft near Casa Loma

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4 million for a giant Ritz-Carlton suite with a CN Tower view