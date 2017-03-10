Condo of the Week: $800,000 for a two-level suite near King and Bathurst with a wall of windows
Address: 95 Bathurst Street, Unit 921
Neighbourhood: King West
Agent: Eli Younan, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $799,000
Previously sold for: $598,889, in 2015
The place
A two-bedroom unit spread across the ninth and 10th floors of a 16-floor building at King and Bathurst. The bedrooms are upstairs and the living area is on the main floor, with a floating staircase connecting the two.
Here’s the living area:
The kitchen countertops are made of marble:
The main bathroom:
And here’s the staircase to the upstairs bedrooms:
The guest bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The history
A designer who works in advertising bought this five-year-old unit two years ago. (The artwork shown here isn’t what he normally hangs. He brought it in to help show off the gallery-like space.)
Big selling point
Despite being at a high-density corner, this west-facing unit’s view isn’t blocked by another tower. The owner can enjoy sunsets through the 20-foot wall of windows:
Possible deal breaker
The unit doesn’t come with a parking space, and the King streetcar can be torturous, so the buyer may need to rent a spot from a neighbour (or get friendly with their local Uber drivers).
By the numbers
• $799,999
• 1,100 square feet (approx.)
• $515 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 0 parking spaces
The Hunt