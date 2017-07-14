Condo of the Week: $650,000 for a sleek two-bedroom in the Church-Wellesley Village

Address: 8 Wellesley Street East, Unit 610

Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village

Agent: Mark Richards, Re/Max Hallmark Richards Group Realty Ltd.

Price: $649,000

Previously sold for: $410,000, in 2014

The place

A two-bedroom in a 20-year-old building at Yonge and Wellesley. There’s no outdoor space, but there are big windows facing northwest over Yonge, making the unit a prime location for watching the Pride parade.

The history

An artist who works in advertising bought this in 2014. He has added quartz countertops, shined up the floors with epoxy and strategically exposed the coffered concrete ceilings.

Here’s the living and dining space. The exposed portion of the concrete ceiling helps visually separate the living area from the rest of the unit:

A closer look at the living area:

There’s a Juliet balcony, but no actual outdoor living space. (What you see out the window is just a rooftop.)

The custom benches under the kitchen counter are included in the price of the condo:

Here’s one bedroom:

And here’s the other:

Big selling point

It looks every bit as modern as any of the new condos nearby, but it’s listed for less money, on a per-square-foot basis. The maintenance fees are a little higher than average, though.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no parking space included—although who really needs parking when you live next to the Wellesley subway station?

By the numbers

• $649,000

• 1,070 square feet

• $910 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 Juliet balcony

• 1 walk-in closet