Condo of the Week: $900,000 for a South Riverdale factory loft with space for a hammock

Address: 68 Broadview Avenue, Unit 511

Neighbourhood: South Riverdale

Agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $899,000

Previously sold for: $640,000, in 2013

The place

A one-bedroom in a factory loft building near Queen and Broadview.

The history

The building is a former Rexall Drug warehouse that was converted into condos in 2006. A Google executive bought this particular unit four years ago. Designer Alex Jowett, from Atelier Nomade, helped him find rugs to soften the concrete floors, as well art and furniture.

Here’s the living area, with its hammock:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

A pretty intense bar, over here:

The owner commissioned a customized sleeping platform:

Here’s one of the bathrooms:

And the balcony:

Big selling point

This place is bursting with character. It has oversized windows, wooden beams, brick walls and soaring ceilings. The best part might be the antique warehouse doors:

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one bedroom here. Guests who get tired of sleeping in the hammock might need to find a hotel room. (Luckily for them, the Broadview Hotel up the street is expected to open this summer.)

By the numbers

• $899,000

• 1,200 square feet

• $662 in monthly maintenance fees

• 12-foot ceilings

• 2 balconies

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 parking space

• 1 den