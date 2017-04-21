Condo of the Week: $600,000 for a ground-level, one-bedroom suite at the Tip Top Lofts

Address: 637 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit 124

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Donal Ward McCarthy, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Price: $600,000

Previously sold for: $407,450, in 2009

The place

This ground-level condo has a bedroom, bathroom and den on one side and an open kitchen and living area on the other. A south-facing terrace runs the whole width of the place.

Here’s the living room, with a door to the terrace:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There’s one bedroom, and this is it:

The bathroom:

And the terrace:

The history

The building, a 1920s Art Deco garment factory, was converted to condos 15 years ago. A nurse bought this unit a few years ago, but has since moved to Scotland.

Big selling point

The location is great for anyone who needs to travel for work. It’s walking distance to Billy Bishop Airport and a short drive away from the nearest Gardiner Expressway on-ramp.

Possible deal breaker

The area is still adjusting to its influx of condos, and at the moment there aren’t a lot of places to buy groceries. Relief is on the way, though: a huge Loblaws is expected to open at Lake Shore and Bathurst in 2019.

By the numbers

• $600,000

• 800 square feet

• 200-square-foot terrace

• $520 in monthly maintenance fees

• 11-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking space

• 1 den