Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a Trinity Bellwoods townhouse with a glass-bottomed bedroom

Address: 62 Claremont Street, Townhouse 6

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agent: Franco Dinatale, Right at Home Realty Brokerage Inc.

Price: $1,389,000

Previously sold for: $1,000,000, in 2012

The place

A townhouse near Trinity Bellwoods Park with big windows that let light bounce around all three floors. It has three bedrooms, an attached garage and a rooftop deck.

The entrance:

The living and dining area has a giant skylight:

Here’s the kitchen:

The spare bedroom:

Here’s the cool thing about that skylight: it’s embedded in the floor of the master bedroom. The CN Tower charges tourists $36 to stand on a transparent floor. The owner of this place can do it whenever they want:

The master bathroom:

Speaking of the CN Tower:

And there’s another bedroom on the lower level:

The history

The building was originally a 1930s banquet hall, but it was converted into condos in 1999. This unit’s owner is an entrepreneur who is now semi-retired and planning to spend more time at his properties in cottage country and the Caribbean.

Big selling point

It’s hard to find a decent house near this prized section of Queen West for under $2 million. This condo townhouse may be a more affordable alternative to a typical semi.

Possible deal breaker

Like a lot of townhouses, this place has an overabundance of stairs, making it less than ideal for anyone with bad knees. But anyone who can manage the climb might appreciate the exercise.

By the numbers

• $1,389,000

• 2,020 square feet

• 800-square-foot rooftop terrace (approx.)

• $717 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 parking space in private garage