Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a roomy suite with a view of the Flatiron Building

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a roomy suite with a view of the Flatiron Building

By |  

By |  

Address: 55 Front Street East, Unit 517
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Agent: Shelley Shapiro, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $1,499,000

The place

A two-bedroom condo on the fifth floor of a mid-rise that’s halfway between St. Lawrence Market and the financial district. The suite has a large balcony looking north toward the Flatiron Building and the newly remodelled Berczy Park.

There’s some built-in shelving near the entrance:

Here’s the den:

The living and dining areas are combined:

A closer look at the living area:

And the dining area, with lots of custom cabinetry:

The kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

And the balcony, with a view of the Flatiron Building:

The history

This 13-floor building was completed four years ago. The lower floors are clad in red brick, to blend in with the antique warehouses nearby.

Big selling point

This building is as close as a buyer can get to the downtown core without living in a tower. Those who walk to work will have plenty of historic architecture to admire along the way, like the Beardmore Building next door.

Possible deal breaker

With the market down the street, festivals in Berczy Park and plentiful licensed patios nearby, the streets can get clogged with tourists during summer.

By the numbers

• $1,499,000
• 1,510 square feet
• $849 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 den
• 1 parking space
• 1 storage locker

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market St. Lawrence

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $800,000 for a two-level suite near King and Bathurst with a wall of windows

Condos

Condo of the Week: $9.3 million for a penthouse at the Shangri-La

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a suite next door to Scaramouche

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for an untouched Yorkville condo

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a suite at the Four Seasons

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a spacious loft near Casa Loma