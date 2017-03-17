Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a roomy suite with a view of the Flatiron Building

Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a roomy suite with a view of the Flatiron Building

Address: 55 Front Street East, Unit 517

Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence

Agent: Shelley Shapiro, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $1,499,000

The place

A two-bedroom condo on the fifth floor of a mid-rise that’s halfway between St. Lawrence Market and the financial district. The suite has a large balcony looking north toward the Flatiron Building and the newly remodelled Berczy Park.

There’s some built-in shelving near the entrance:

Here’s the den:

The living and dining areas are combined:

A closer look at the living area:

And the dining area, with lots of custom cabinetry:

The kitchen:

There are two bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

And the balcony, with a view of the Flatiron Building:

The history

This 13-floor building was completed four years ago. The lower floors are clad in red brick, to blend in with the antique warehouses nearby.

Big selling point

This building is as close as a buyer can get to the downtown core without living in a tower. Those who walk to work will have plenty of historic architecture to admire along the way, like the Beardmore Building next door.

Possible deal breaker

With the market down the street, festivals in Berczy Park and plentiful licensed patios nearby, the streets can get clogged with tourists during summer.

By the numbers

• $1,499,000

• 1,510 square feet

• $849 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 balcony

• 1 den

• 1 parking space

• 1 storage locker