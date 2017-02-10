Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a suite at the Four Seasons
Address: 50 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 2904
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Claudine Montano, Re/Max Hallmark Montano Group Realty, Brokerage
Price: $4,198,000
Previously sold for: $3,090,481 in 2013, pre-construction
The place
A two-bedroom on the 29th floor of what may be Toronto’s most coveted building, the Four Seasons. The unit has a luxurious master suite, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive southern views.
The living room has a marble fireplace:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has marble countertops and a Wolf gas stove:
There’s an office:
And here’s the guest bedroom:
And the guest bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
Here’s the master bedroom:
It has a walk-in closet:
And an ensuite with a soaker tub:
The history
A retired professional bought this home off plans and worked with designer Michael Michaud to customize it on a $150,000 budget.
Big selling point
Café Boulud is downstairs, plus the building has a lap pool, a yoga studio and a nail salon. And of course, all of Yorkville is steps away.
Possible deal breaker
The balcony is too small for summer cocktail parties, but there are 50 seats on the terrace at D-Bar downstairs. (It’s less windy down there, anyway.)
By the numbers
• $4,198,000
• 2,466 square feet
• 150-square-foot balcony
• $2,839 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 den
• 1 fireplace
