Condo of the Week: $1.1 million for a two-storey loft in a new Parkdale building

Address: 383 Sorauren Avenue, Penthouse 2

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Kim Kehoe, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,149,000

The place

A modern and light-filled space in a new building.

There’s a small den area:

The kitchen has a breakfast area:

And there’s some space for a dining table:

Here’s the living area:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The history

This building was completed in the summer of 2016. At 10 storeys, it’s smaller than many of the condo towers being built elsewhere, which means fewer neighbours. A parking space is included in the unit’s purchase price.

Big selling point

The 20-by-13-foot patio has panoramic southern views, which encompass the lake, the CN Tower and a whole lot of treetops. There’s even a gas line for summer barbecues:

Possible deal breaker

Though there are two bathrooms, both are located upstairs, which means guests will have to traipse up and down the stairs to use the facilities. But that’s probably preferable to having the bathroom right next to the kitchen:

By the numbers

• $1,149,000

• $723.61 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker