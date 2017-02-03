Condo of the Week: $1 million for a spacious loft near Casa Loma

Address: 380 Macpherson Avenue, Unit 304

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agent: Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $995,000

Previously sold for: $557,143, in 2009, pre-construction

The place

A two-bedroom corner suite in an Art Deco-style building that was once used as wire storage for Toronto Hydro. It was converted into lofts in 2009.

There’s an office nook:

The living area has tall windows with a southern view:

The dining area:

And here’s the kitchen:

Here’s how the whole living area fits together:

The guest bedroom has balcony access:

And here’s the master bedroom, with access to another balcony:

The history

Russell Gozlan, who consults on commercial and residential interior design, bought the place directly from the builder. Then he married his interior designer wife, Montana Labelle, who moved in. Now, they’re taking on a new project: a house.

Big selling point

Not only does the condo have the high ceilings and big windows one would expect from an industrial loft, it also has balconies, which are rare in conversions. Plus, the building has amenities like a gym, a party room and a 24-hour concierge.

Possible deal breaker

The condo faces the Dupont Street rail corridor, which means diesel-fume-spewing freight trains are a part of the view. Some would say it’s better than staring at another condo building.

By the numbers

• $995,000

• 1,500 square feet, approximately

• $912 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 balconies

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker