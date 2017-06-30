Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a Casa Loma suite with a pair of impressive bedrooms
Address: 377 Madison Avenue, Penthouse 708
Neighbourhood: Casa Loma
Agent: Bruno Soares, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,795,000
The place
A pristine two-level penthouse with Casa Loma views. The living area on the main floor has 11-foot-high ceilings and a balcony just above a tree canopy. The second level has a huge bedroom suite and a 1,200-square-foot terrace.
The history
The owner has never actually lived here. The condo hasn’t registered yet, so this unit is being sold on assignment.
Here’s the kitchen and dining area:
A closer look at the kitchen:
The living room has a wall of wrap-around windows:
The main-floor bedroom:
And the balcony:
Big selling point
Both bedrooms are luxurious enough to be considered the master. Each has an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and heated floors.
Here’s the upstairs bedroom, with its wall of windows:
The upstairs bathroom:
And the rooftop terrace:
Possible deal breaker
There’s no separate office or den, which could make this place impractical for someone who works from home.
By the numbers
• $2,795,000
• 2,350 square feet
• $1,455 in monthly maintenance fees
• 1,200-square-foot rooftop terrace
• 270-square-foot balcony
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 wine fridge
• 1 locker