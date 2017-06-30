Condo of the Week: $2.8 million for a Casa Loma suite with a pair of impressive bedrooms

Address: 377 Madison Avenue, Penthouse 708

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agent: Bruno Soares, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,795,000

The place

A pristine two-level penthouse with Casa Loma views. The living area on the main floor has 11-foot-high ceilings and a balcony just above a tree canopy. The second level has a huge bedroom suite and a 1,200-square-foot terrace.

The history

The owner has never actually lived here. The condo hasn’t registered yet, so this unit is being sold on assignment.

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The living room has a wall of wrap-around windows:

The main-floor bedroom:

And the balcony:

Big selling point

Both bedrooms are luxurious enough to be considered the master. Each has an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and heated floors.

Here’s the upstairs bedroom, with its wall of windows:

The upstairs bathroom:

And the rooftop terrace:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no separate office or den, which could make this place impractical for someone who works from home.

By the numbers

• $2,795,000

• 2,350 square feet

• $1,455 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,200-square-foot rooftop terrace

• 270-square-foot balcony

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 wine fridge

• 1 locker