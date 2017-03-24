Condo of the Week: $5 million for a house-like condo in the middle of Yorkville

Condo of the Week: $5 million for a house-like condo in the middle of Yorkville

Address: 36 Hazelton Avenue, Unit 2A

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Alex Brott, Brott Hadden Division, SAGE Real Estate Ltd.

Price: $4,950,000

The place

A luxurious two-bedroom with a wide layout that makes it look and feel like a house, rather than a condo. The entrance is through a private elevator, and the dining room and kitchen are open to the bright and spacious living room one level below.

Here’s the living area:

A closer look at the dining area:

Plenty of space for ping pong in this living room:

The kitchen:

The master bedroom:

YouTube viewers may recognize this closet. It belongs to Kai Bent-Lee, one of Susur Lee’s sons. Kai doesn’t actually own this condo, though. The property is titled in the name of Bruce Bent, whom the National Post once identified as Susur’s wife’s brother.

And here’s the master ensuite:

The den. What, you don’t have a chair for your guitar?

And the second bedroom:

The history

The building was completed in 2015 on the site of a former Catholic school. The Gothic-style facade, from 1928, was dismantled brick by brick and then re-incorporated into a seven-storey glass and zinc structure. The owner listed the property last summer at $5.5 million, but it didn’t sell.

Big selling point

This building is arguably among the most exclusive addresses in Yorkville. Actor Mark Wahlberg, a regular at TIFF, was reportedly among the early buyers, although it’s unclear whether he ever actually closed on a unit or moved in. Either way, the building has rare amenities, like a billiards room and a wine cellar with private lockers.

Possible deal breaker

The balcony is on the second level and close to a brick wall, so there isn’t much of a view. The plus side of that is privacy. (For example, should Marky Mark drop his pants, the owner is unlikely to see it.)

By the numbers

• $4,950,000

• 2,700 square feet, approximately

• $4,695 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 balcony

• 1 den

• 1 storage locker

• 1 private elevator

• 1 master walk-in closet