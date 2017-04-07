Condos

Condo of the Week: $850,000 for an Annex suite in a boutique building

By | Photography By Alex Rothe |  

The condo for sale at 33 Davenport Road

Address: 330 Davenport Road, Unit 302
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agents: Erin Ashby and Brittany Poole, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $849,999
Previously sold for: $689,000, in 2015

The place

A two-bedroom on the third floor of a boutique building. The elevator opens directly into an open-concept kitchen, dining room and living area, connected by a hallway to two side-by-side bedrooms. There’s a small balcony off the living room and a bigger one shared by the bedrooms.

The living room has a gas fireplace:

There’s room for a dining table by the kitchen:

Here’s the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms, both of which share a bathroom. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

And the view from one of the two balconies:

The history

A young couple moved in here two years ago, and they’re now moving to a house. They love the dining room chandelier so much that they’re taking it with them.

Big selling point

The location is hard to beat. It’s a five-minute walk to Dupont subway station, a 15-minute walk to the shops in Yorkville and just around the corner from Le Paradis and the showrooms of Designers Walk.

Possible deal breaker

The building doesn’t have a pool, gym or concierge. On the plus side, the total lack of amenities keeps maintenance fees low.

By the numbers

• $849,999
• 1,040 square feet
• $532 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 balconies
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 storage locker
• 1 gas fireplace

The Hunt

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market The Annex

