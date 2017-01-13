Condo of the Week: $690,000 for a stylish suite high above Leslieville

Condo of the Week: $690,000 for a stylish suite high above Leslieville

Address: 319 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 1006

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Ara Mamourian, Spring Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $690,000

Previously sold for: $530,442, in 2012

The place

A modern two-bedroom suite on the 10th floor of a building at Dundas and Carlaw.

There’s a small nook near the entrance that can serve as a den:

Here’s the kitchen:

The dining area:

And the living area:

The master bedroom has a balcony view:

And an ensuite bathroom:

The history

In the five years since this building was finished, hundreds of other condos have been added to this rapidly densifying corner. Former industrial buildings have been repurposed as coffee shops, arts venues and yoga studies.

Big selling point

A wide balcony runs the whole length of the unit, offering northeast views over Greenwood Park. A parking lot beneath the balcony is owned by a developer and could sprout new housing at some point in the near future—but the agent said he expects low-rise townhomes that won’t block the vista:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no walk-in closet in the master bedroom, but, oddly, there is one in the second bedroom (sadly, the sellers will be taking their massive CD collection with them):

By the numbers

• $669,000

• 1,034 square feet

• $587 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 storage lockers

• 1 parking space

• 1 den with built-in desk

• 1 balcony