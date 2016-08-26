Address: 245 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 410

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Stephanie Nause, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Price: $899,999

Previously sold for: $423,168, in 2009

The place

It’s the type of artist’s loft you see in films, with beautifully beat-up concrete floors, 14-foot ceilings and industrial-sized windows. There are three bedrooms: one hidden behind a garage door and two tucked behind the kitchen.

The place sort of redefines “open concept”:

The seller’s knick-knack collection is incredible:

There are two smaller bedrooms with lofted sleeping areas. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

Between the two bedrooms, there’s a dressing room with some interesting wallpaper:

The master bedroom is off the main living area:

There’s an office area on the upper level that looks like it could serve as a makeshift DJ booth:

The history

Ingrid Johansson, a model turned photographer/director/producer who goes by the moniker Miz Monday, bought this live-work loft in a former chewing gum factory in 2009. She has photographed celebrities like Leslie Feist and Kit Harrington in here. She has also rented it out for wrap parties and TIFF junket interviews with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall.

Big selling point

There aren’t a lot of true live-work buildings in Toronto. This loft has a huge open space that can accommodate a crew, but also some closed rooms that allow for separation between professional duties and life.

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one bathroom. Although there’s space to add a second, it would require approval from the building’s condo board.

By the numbers

• $899,999

• 1,631 square feet

• $842 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 loft beds

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking space

• 1 den (on the second floor)

• 1 walk-in closet