Address: 2362 Queen Street East, Unit 3

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: None (for sale by owner)

Price: $629,999

Previously sold for: $309,000, in 2006

The place

A two-bedroom condo in a 10-unit building at the 501 Queen streetcar line’s eastern terminus.

There’s a living area with a Juliet balcony facing north toward some treed backyards:

A little space for a dining table:

Here’s the kitchen:

Another view of the kitchen:

One of the bedrooms is set up as a den:

Or is it?

And here’s the master bedroom:

The history

This industrial building, once associated with the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, became condos about 15 years ago. The sellers have lived here for a decade, but are temporarily ditching Toronto to see the world. They’re leaving an electric car charging station behind in the unit’s parking spot, in case the new owner wants it.

Big selling point

This place couldn’t be closer to the secret beaches east of R.C. Harris.

Possible deal breaker

There are only so many times one can eat at The Beacher Cafe or the Green Eggplant, although recent additions like Pattaya Thai and Xola suggest the dining scene may finally be diversifying.

By the numbers

• $629,999

• 867 square feet

• $654 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 gas fireplace

• 1 Juliet balcony

• 1 storage unit

• 1 electric vehicle charging station