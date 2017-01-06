Condo of the Week: $670,000 to live on top of a Starbucks on Queen East

Address: 1960 Queen Street East, Unit 208

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Patrick Devine and Rick DeClute, DeClute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $669,000

The place

A two-bedroom on the second storey of a new building at Queen and Kenilworth that will soon have a Starbucks on the ground floor, according to the selling agent.

Here’s the living area:

It might be possible to get a dining table in over here:

The kitchen:

This room could be used as a den or a second bedroom:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

The balcony faces Queen Street:

The history

A young couple bought this off plans in 2011, but ended up finding a house while waiting for the building to be completed and never moved in. They originally listed it at $799,000, but have recently cut the price.

Big selling point

It would be hard to find a condo any closer to Kew Gardens, making this an ideal location for anyone who likes to swim, jog, paddleboard or sit with a book by the water.

Possible deal breaker

With 501 streetcars clunking by and drunk partiers shouting in the summer, there’s sure to be plenty of noise—at least on the balcony. The agent says the place is “amazingly soundproof,” but potential buyers will want to check things out for themselves.

By the numbers

• $669,000

• 948 square feet

• 48-square-foot balcony

• $515 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 master walk-in closet

• 1 flight of stairs to Starbucks