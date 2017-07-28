Condo of the Week: $1 million for a Queen West townhouse in the core

Address: 188 Spadina Avenue, Townhouse 4

Neighbourhood: Queen West

Agents: Linda Drope and Leeanne Weld, Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $1,088,000

Previously sold for: $489,800, in 2013

The place

One of five townhouses hidden behind a 10-storey condo building on Spadina. The main floor has a combined living room, dining room, kitchen and family room, with access to a private terrace. The second level has three bedrooms and a skylight that allows sunlight to flow into the first floor.

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

A closer look at the kitchen:

There’s an office nook:

And here’s the family room, with a door to the terrace:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor:

Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom:

And the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The private terrace:

The history

The seller bought this unit in 2013 and immediately started upgrading. She redid the bathrooms and kitchen, surrounded the fireplace in barn board and polished up the parquet. The unit was listed earlier at $1,198,000, but it didn’t sell.

Big selling point

It’s rare to find townhouses this close to the Financial District, Queen West and Kensington Market. It’s even rarer to find ones that are this sheltered from street noise.

Possible deal breaker

The maintenance fees are over $1,000 a month. It’s a hefty sum, but it’s proportionate to the square footage and age of the place. The fees cover access to the adjacent tower’s amenities, including a pool, sauna, gym, party room and visitors’ parking.

By the numbers

• $1,088,000

• 2,100 square feet

• $1,027 in monthly maintenance fees

• 230-square-foot terrace

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 skylight

• 1 wood-burning fireplace