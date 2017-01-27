Condo of the Week: $4 million for a giant Ritz-Carlton suite with a CN Tower view

Address: 183 Wellington Street West, Unit 4703

Neighbourhood: King West

Agent: Dylan Donovan, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,948,000

The place

A gargantuan home on the 47th floor of the Ritz-Carlton. It has floor-to-ceiling windows that look south over Lake Ontario and offer close-up views of the CN Tower.

Here’s the foyer:

The combined living and dining area:

And here’s the kitchen:

The breakfast area:

There’s an office:

And there are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

The master ensuite has heated marble flooring:

And here’s the view. From this angle you can see exactly how badly the CN Tower needs cleaning. Such luxury!

The history

This 54-floor luxury condo and hotel was completed in 2011. A family bought this unit because it was one of the biggest luxury suites available near the downtown core.

Big selling point

With five-star amenities like in-room dining, maid service, a spa and a pool, this would be a perfect place to hole up for the winter. Anyone who works in the core may literally never have to step outside in cold weather, because the building is attached to the PATH.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no private outdoor space. Anyone who needs fresh air will have to head to the residents-only lounge on the 21st floor, or to DEQ, the hotel lounge, where, at certain times of year, they might find themselves fighting for tables with the likes of Zac Efron, Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Kiefer Sutherland, Josh Brolin, George Clooney or Ryan Gosling.

By the numbers

• $3,948,000

• $3,897 in monthly maintenance fees

• 3,360 square feet

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 walk-in closets

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 library