Condo of the Week: $9.3 million for a penthouse at the Shangri-La

Condo of the Week: $9.3 million for a penthouse at the Shangri-La

Address: 180 University Avenue, Penthouse 1

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Agent: Kristen Duern, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $9,332,500

The place

This penthouse is on the 65th and 66th floors of the Shangri-La. When the suite’s giant terrace is included in the calculation, it has nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The view includes everything from Queen’s Park to the Scarborough Bluffs.

The agent says the cherry blossom chandelier above the dining table is made of Swarovski crystals and costs $24,000:

The wine room is glass-enclosed:

The living room has a two-sided fireplace:

A very glassy staircase is the centrepiece of the suite:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And the spacious terrace, which has a built-in sprinkler system for easy plant maintenance:

The history

Although the five-star hotel and condo building below opened in 2013, this penthouse was completed over the summer and has never been lived in or rented out. The agent says it’s attracting interest from buyers at home and abroad, including a few (unnamed) celebrities.

Big selling point

This place is ideal for hosting a huge TIFF party. Not only is it huge, but there’s a built-in Sonos sound system, room for 200 bottles in the wine room and a hot tub on the terrace.

Possible deal breaker

What’s that saying about glass houses? This place has glass walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and a glistening staircase that’s also made of glass. Fingerprints are an obvious hazard. Thankfully, living above a five-star hotel means easy access to last-minute maid service.

By the numbers

• $9,332,500

• 3,400 square feet

• $2,878 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,565-square-foot terrace

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces