Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for an untouched Yorkville condo

Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for an untouched Yorkville condo

By |  

By |  

Address: 170 Avenue Road, Unit 811
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agents: Cameron John Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,579,000
Previously sold for: $1,074,080, in 2015, pre-construction

The place

A spacious corner suite in a new building at Avenue Road and Pears Avenue. There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Here’s the living area:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-2

The dining area:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-3

And the guest bedroom:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-5

The master bedroom has balcony access:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-6

And here’s the master ensuite:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-7

The view from the balcony:

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-8

The history

An investor bought this place before it was built and never ended up living here. The only occupants have been guests of his. All the lived-in touches are the work of a stager.

Big selling point

Despite being one of the smaller new buildings in Yorkville, this one has some of the best amenities, including a yoga studio, a screening room, a sundeck, a fire pit and a lap pool with cabanas.

Possible deal breaker

The kitchen is sleek and seamlessly integrated, but the fridge and freezer are on the small side. That could mean frequent trips to Whole Foods. (Fortunately, it’s a five-minute walk away.)

toronto-condo-for-sale-170-avenue-road-4

By the numbers

• $1,579,000
• 1,368 square feet
• $912 in monthly maintenance fees
• 167-square-foot balcony
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

The Hunt

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market Yorkville

More Condos of the Week

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4.2 million for a suite at the Four Seasons

Condos

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a spacious loft near Casa Loma

Condos

Condo of the Week: $4 million for a giant Ritz-Carlton suite with a CN Tower view

Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a King West penthouse with a thoughtfully redesigned interior

Condos

Condo of the Week: $690,000 for a stylish suite high above Leslieville

Condos

Condo of the Week: $670,000 to live on top of a Starbucks on Queen East