Condo of the Week: $1.6 million for an untouched Yorkville condo

Address: 170 Avenue Road, Unit 811

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agents: Cameron John Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,579,000

Previously sold for: $1,074,080, in 2015, pre-construction

The place

A spacious corner suite in a new building at Avenue Road and Pears Avenue. There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the guest bedroom:

The master bedroom has balcony access:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The view from the balcony:

The history

An investor bought this place before it was built and never ended up living here. The only occupants have been guests of his. All the lived-in touches are the work of a stager.

Big selling point

Despite being one of the smaller new buildings in Yorkville, this one has some of the best amenities, including a yoga studio, a screening room, a sundeck, a fire pit and a lap pool with cabanas.

Possible deal breaker

The kitchen is sleek and seamlessly integrated, but the fridge and freezer are on the small side. That could mean frequent trips to Whole Foods. (Fortunately, it’s a five-minute walk away.)

By the numbers

• $1,579,000

• 1,368 square feet

• $912 in monthly maintenance fees

• 167-square-foot balcony

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces