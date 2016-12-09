Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a downtown warehouse loft with a curvy interior

Address: 155 Dalhousie Street, Unit 914

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Carrie Alexander and Ana Claudia Sampaio, Royal LePage Your Community Realty

Price: $1,180,000

Previously sold for: $585,000, in 2008

The place

One of the biggest units in a converted warehouse near Ryerson University. There’s no balcony, but the building does have a huge shared rooftop space with barbecues, gardens and a path for walking dogs.

Here’s the entrance:

The living area, with lots of built-in cabinetry:

A view of the entire combined living space. Check out the curves:

There’s an office nook:

The guest bedroom:

The master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The history

The building dates from 1910, but was expanded in the 1930s and 1940s. It was originally built for Simpsons’ mail-order business and went on to fill Sears Catalogue orders before being converted into 600 homes in 2000. An HR consultant has lived in this unit for the past decade. (We showed off another condo in this building in June.)

Big selling point

The unit has huge windows, allowing for great views from the living and dining area, the master bedroom and even the bathtub.

Possible deal breaker

Unless you’re into cherry-red cupboards, the kitchen needs an update. At least there’s some space to work with:

By the numbers

• $1,180,000

• 1,824 square feet

• $1,240 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 den

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker