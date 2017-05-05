Condo of the Week: $1 million for a two-level Leslieville loft

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a two-level Leslieville loft

Address: 1159 Dundas Street East, Unit 148

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agents: Matthew Casselman and Benjamin Ferguson, ReMax Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $969,900

The place

A two-storey loft, just a few steps away from a bar that makes one of the city’s most insane caesars.

Here’s the entryway, which has a lobbyish feel, accentuated by an exit sign:

The dining area and kitchen:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The master suite is on the upper level. This is a lot of square footage to devote to a bathroom in a condo, but some people like a little breathing room around the tub:

And here’s the bedroom:

The history

The building dates from 1910 and was originally a cork factory that supplied the nearby Gooderham and Worts distillery. Later on, it became a soda bottling plant, before finally being converted into condos. This suite’s interior was designed by Fleur De Lis.

Big selling point

True hard lofts (where the original use of the building was industrial) are hard to come by in this city—and these are live/work units, with actual artists living in some of them. If the owner gets in good with their neighbours, they might be able to buy some pictures to fill those vintage brick walls.

Possible deal breaker

With only one bedroom and an open, loft-style layout, the buyer may have a hard time hosting any visiting friends or relatives. Actually, that might be a selling point.

By the numbers

• $969,900

• 1,585 square feet

• $480.62 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom