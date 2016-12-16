Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a super-tall suite with a wrap-around balcony

Condo of the Week: $3.3 million for a super-tall suite with a wrap-around balcony

Address: 1080 Bay Street, Unit 5201

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Rosanne Agasee, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. Yorkville

Price: $3,348,888

The place

The south-facing half of a new building’s 52nd floor. It’s more than 500 feet above the ground, yet it still has floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom, and glass-fronted balconies throughout. Acrophobics may want to pop a klonopin before touring the unit.

Here’s the living area. The floors are engineered maple:





The dining room:





And the kitchen:





There are four bedrooms. This one is set up as an office:





This one is set up as… some kind of Freudian analysis chamber?





And here’s the master bedroom (and the master bedroom’s view):





The master ensuite:





The balcony is skinny but very long:

The history

An investor purchased this place pre-construction. Now that the building is nearly complete, it’s time to sell. No one has lived here yet.

Big selling point

The windows and balconies run almost the entire south, east and west sides of the unit. That makes for impressive views—particularly to the southwest, where Queen’s Park, the CN Tower and Lake Ontario are all visible.

Possible deal breaker

The building has 368 units, which means long waits for the elevator—especially when one of them is out of order, as is frequently the case. But no tall building is immune from those problems, and for some people it’s a small price to pay for a home in the sky.

By the numbers

• $3,348,888

• 2,935 square feet

• $1,735 in monthly maintenance fees

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 3 balconies with a combined 800 square feet

• 2 lockers

• 1 formal dining room