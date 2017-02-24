Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for a suite next door to Scaramouche

Address: 1 Benvenuto Place, Unit 108

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agent: David Batori, Re/Max Hallmark Batori Group Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,429,000

The place

A unit on the ground floor of one the city’s most distinctive condo complexes—a building that also happens to be home to Scaramouche (rated four stars by Toronto Life). This two-bedroom suite was originally three adjacent apartments, which a developer combined to create a new floor plan with bedrooms on either end and a living room and kitchen in the middle.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area is continuous with the living room:

The kitchen is by Bellini:

The guest bedroom has an office nook:

A closer look at that nook. A nook look, if you will:

“How careless of me to leave my wolf pelt lying at a rakish angle across my bed during this photo session!”

The master bathroom:

The history

This heritage-designated 1955 apartment building was designed by modernist architect Peter Dickinson, who was also responsible for the Sony Centre and the Jarvis courthouse. A Montreal developer bought 1 Benvenuto Place about 10 years ago and began gradually transforming the apartments into high-end condos.

Big selling point

The building is known for its services, which include a day porter, 24-hour valet and on-site superintendent.

Possible deal breaker

The unit is on the ground floor facing north, so there isn’t much of a view. Of course, living at ground level does have some advantages: there are no elevators or stairs to deal with.

By the numbers

• $1,429,000

• 1,508 square feet

• $1,112 in monthly maintenance fees

• 4-star restaurant on site

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 rooftop lounge