Condo of the Week: $1.9 million for a mirror-lined Hoggs Hollow suite with a rooftop deck

Address: 1 Donwoods Drive, Unit 301 A

Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow

Agent: Cindie Carr-Harris, Bosley Real Estate, Brokerage

Price: $1,875,000

Previously sold for: $1,625,000, in 2016

The place

The condo comprises half of the third floor of a six-unit building off Yonge Street. It comes with a huge, private rooftop terrace and in-suite elevator access.

Here’s the foyer. (It’s actually half as wide as it appears. That’s a wall of mirrors to the left.) The stairs lead up to the rooftop terrace:

The living room:

And the dining area:

The library has some built-in shelving:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

The guest bedroom’s ensuite bathroom spares no expense on the sink:

The master bedroom has a row of built-in closets:

And a very mirrory ensuite bathroom:

The rooftop deck probably looks a lot more inviting now that the weather has warmed up a bit:

The history

The building was completed in the early 1990s. According to the agent, many of the owners have been here since then. Same goes for some of the kitchen appliances, by the way:

Big selling point

The building is quiet and private, according to the agent. There are no noisy renters or barking dogs to deal with.

Possible deal breaker

There’s a reason for the lack of barking dogs: a no-pets rule. But, with only 12 owners and a five-member condo board, it may be possible for a determined buyer to get a special dispensation for a cat or two.

By the numbers

• $1,875,000

• 2,400 square feet

• $1,795 in monthly maintenance fees

• 1,755-square-foot private rooftop terrace

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 storage locker