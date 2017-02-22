Rental of the Week: $1,875 per month for a west-end condo with a CN Tower view
Address: 707 Dovercourt Road, Unit 318
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Price: $1,875 per month, plus hydro
The place
A furnished one-bedroom in a low-rise building located slightly south of Bloor Street.
There’s room for a small dining nook:
The living and dining areas are combined:
The view from the kitchen into the bedroom:
The history
This unit is in the five-storey 707 Lofts development, built in 2014. The current owner bought the place in December of that year. Now, she’s moving out for a year to spend some time with family in British Columbia. She’s looking for a tenant who will stay at least that long.
Major perk
The living room windows have an unobstructed view of the CN Tower, and the east-facing balcony is the perfect spot to sit and watch the sun rise.
Possible deal breaker
The building doesn’t have a gym or sauna. Fortunately, there are several fitness clubs and yoga studios nearby.
By the numbers
• $1,875 per month, plus hydro
• 520 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 balcony
The Hunt