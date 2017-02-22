Condos

Rental of the Week: $1,875 per month for a west-end condo with a CN Tower view

Address: 707 Dovercourt Road, Unit 318
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Price: $1,875 per month, plus hydro

The place

A furnished one-bedroom in a low-rise building located slightly south of Bloor Street.

There’s room for a small dining nook:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-707-dovercourt-road-1

The living and dining areas are combined:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-707-dovercourt-road-2

The view from the kitchen into the bedroom:

toronto-apartment-for-rent-707-dovercourt-road-3

The history

This unit is in the five-storey 707 Lofts development, built in 2014. The current owner bought the place in December of that year. Now, she’s moving out for a year to spend some time with family in British Columbia. She’s looking for a tenant who will stay at least that long.

Major perk

The living room windows have an unobstructed view of the CN Tower, and the east-facing balcony is the perfect spot to sit and watch the sun rise.

Possible deal breaker

The building doesn’t have a gym or sauna. Fortunately, there are several fitness clubs and yoga studios nearby.

By the numbers

• $1,875 per month, plus hydro
• 520 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 balcony

