Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a Distillery District condo with a wrap-around balcony

Address: 70 Distillery Lane, Unit 3206

Neighbourhood: Distillery District

Agent: Brittany Callaghan, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,400 per month

The place

A two-bedroom condo with floor-to-ceiling windows and frosted glass sliding doors.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

The bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the suite, for privacy. Here’s the guest bedroom, currently set up as a home office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The history

This suite is on the 32nd floor of Clear Spirit Condos, where the shared amenities include a rooftop pool and a hot tub. The unit’s floors are made of hardwood reclaimed from one of the original Gooderham distillery buildings. The landlord, who is also the listing agent, bought the suite pre-construction in 2010. She and her husband were living there, but now they’re moving to a house in Lawrence Park.

Major perk

This is a corner unit, so the balcony isn’t the usual tiny flake of concrete: it’s 275 square feet, and it wraps around the two exterior walls.

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with sliding doors—but it’s inside the ensuite bathroom. Things could get a little crowded if two or more people are simultaneously trying to get washed and dressed:

By the numbers

• $3,400 per month

• 1,070 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 balcony