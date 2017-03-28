Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a Distillery District condo with a wrap-around balcony
Address: 70 Distillery Lane, Unit 3206
Neighbourhood: Distillery District
Agent: Brittany Callaghan, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,400 per month
The place
A two-bedroom condo with floor-to-ceiling windows and frosted glass sliding doors.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
The bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the suite, for privacy. Here’s the guest bedroom, currently set up as a home office:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The history
This suite is on the 32nd floor of Clear Spirit Condos, where the shared amenities include a rooftop pool and a hot tub. The unit’s floors are made of hardwood reclaimed from one of the original Gooderham distillery buildings. The landlord, who is also the listing agent, bought the suite pre-construction in 2010. She and her husband were living there, but now they’re moving to a house in Lawrence Park.
Major perk
This is a corner unit, so the balcony isn’t the usual tiny flake of concrete: it’s 275 square feet, and it wraps around the two exterior walls.
Possible deal breaker
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with sliding doors—but it’s inside the ensuite bathroom. Things could get a little crowded if two or more people are simultaneously trying to get washed and dressed:
By the numbers
• $3,400 per month
• 1,070 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 balcony
The Hunt