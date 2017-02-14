Condos

Rental of the Week: $8,500 per month to live higher in the sky than almost anyone else in Toronto

By | Photography By Sky View Suites |  

Address: 386 Yonge Street
Neighbourhood: Downtown Core
Agent: Sky View Suites
Price: $8,500 per month

The place

A furnished penthouse suite on the second-highest floor of the city’s tallest condo building.

The history

When Aura, a 79-storey condo tower, was completed in 2014, it towered over almost every other feature of Toronto’s skyline. (First Canadian Place, Scotia Plaza and the CN Tower are taller, and the Trump Tower is also taller if you count the giant spire on the top of the building.) The building is known for its three-storey retail podium, home to a 40,000-square-foot gym and a Bed Bath and Beyond. (It’s also more dubiously known for the derelict shopping mall in its basement.) This unit’s landlord, an entrepreneur, bought the suite pre-construction in 2012. He says he has rented the place to at least one professional athlete. This time around, he’s hoping to snag an affluent professional who doesn’t mind paying a little extra for a home in the clouds.

Here’s the living area:

toronto-condo-for-rent-386-yonge-street-2

And there are two bedrooms, both with dramatic city views. Here’s one:

toronto-condo-for-rent-386-yonge-street-3

And here’s the other:

toronto-condo-for-rent-386-yonge-street-4

Major perk

With floor-to-ceiling windows that span the length of an entire wall, the penthouse has uninterrupted views of the city.

Possible deal breaker

This unit has no balcony, so forget about enjoying the morning breeze 800 feet above street level. Also, the den has no windows—but it does have a gas fireplace.

By the numbers

• $8,500 per month
• 2,100 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 3 fireplaces
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 den
• 0 balconies

The Hunt

