Rental of the Week: $4,200 per month for a penthouse with two-storey-tall windows

Address: 183 Dovercourt Road, Penthouse 4
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Todd Armstrong, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $4,200 per month, plus utilities

The place

A two-level, two-bedroom penthouse with a multi-tiered cedar rooftop terrace.

Here’s the entrance:

The living area is surrounded by windows, and the terrace wraps around:

The kitchen:

And the guest bedroom, with terrace access:

The master bedroom is up the stairs:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And a better look at the terrace:

The history

There’s a factory clock above the lobby entrance, which gives away this place’s past: it’s a 19th century building that was, for a time in the first half of the 20th century, home to the Ideal Bread company. In 2007, it was transformed into a six-storey condo building with 87 lofts. The dough mixers are gone, but the exterior brickwork and giant windows remain. Inside, the residential units have hardwood floors and exposed ductwork. This penthouse is one of seven two-level lofts on the top floor. The landlord, a Canadian businessman, lives in Spain, but has several rental properties in Toronto and Vancouver.

Major perk

The wide-open living space is perfect for entertaining. No matter how many guests a tenant has over, the 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows will keep the unit from feeling too stuffy:

Possible deal breaker

For all its post-industrial grandeur, the building is short on amenities. Anyone who needs an exercise room had best look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $4,200 per month
• 950 square feet
• 16-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 rooftop terrace
• 1 parking space

Correction

December 7, 2016

This post originally gave an incorrect figure for this apartment's interior square footage.

