Rental of the Week: $2,000 per month for a two-level loft near King West

Address: 1 Shaw Street, Unit 116

Neighbourhood: Niagara

Agent: Danny Diamantakos, Stavebank.com

Price: $1,995 per month, plus utilities

The place

An unfurnished one-bedroom loft near King West, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen:

A view of the entire living area:

The bedroom is on the upper level:

And it has an ensuite bathroom:

The history

The unit is on the ground floor of DNA 1, one of three condo developments at King and Shaw. The owner had lived here until this month, when Stavebank, a property management company, bought the place.

Major perk

Because it’s on the ground floor, this unit has direct access to the street—plus, instead of a balcony, it has a small south-facing patio with a gas barbeque hookup. And all of this is located so close to King Street that people on the streetcar will be able to smell whatever’s grilling.

Possible deal breaker

The unit is relatively roomy at 715 square feet, but the living space is spread across two levels, leaving little room on the main floor for a dining table.

By the numbers

• $1,995 per month

• 715 square feet

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 patio

• 1 underground parking space