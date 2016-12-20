Rental of the Week: $2,400 per month for a remodelled main-floor suite near St. Clair West

Rental of the Week: $2,400 per month for a remodelled main-floor suite near St. Clair West

Address: 146 Blackthorn Avenue

Neighbourhood: Pelham Park

Agent: Kirsti Heitz, Rent it Furnished

Price: $2,395 per month

The place

A one-bedroom furnished apartment in a semi-detached house near St. Clair and Old Weston Road.

There’s a small office nook:

Here’s the bedroom:

And the bathroom:

The history

The current owner, an architect, bought the house in 2012. He split the home up into three separate apartments: one in the basement, one on the main floor, and another on the second floor, where he currently lives. In this unit, on the main floor, the owner added a barn-style sliding door in front of the bedroom that slides shut to offer some privacy. He also added granite countertops and new appliances in the kitchen.

Major perk

The living room has an electric fireplace, a welcome luxury during winter:

Possible deal breaker

With people living above and below, it’s likely whoever rents this place will have to deal with the usual kinds of house noise—footsteps, loud coughing—filtering in through the floor and ceiling.

By the numbers

• $2,395 per month (includes water, cable, and internet)

• 580 square feet

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 veranda

• 1 fireplace