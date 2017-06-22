Airbnb of the Week: $1,000 per night for a three-bedroom penthouse with panoramic water views

Address: 38 Dan Leckie Way

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Price: $1,000 per night

The place

A sleek three-bedroom penthouse with incredible lakefront views.

The kitchen’s bar can seat six for morning breakfast or evening cocktails:

The same number can be accommodated for fancier meals around the dining room table (complete with some comfy-looking crushed velvet chairs):

The open-concept family room gets tons of light (and should probably have a no-red-wine-on-the-couch rule):

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed and its own exit to the terrace:

Here’s the ensuite:

The second two bedrooms both have queen-sized beds. This is the larger of the two:

And here’s the smaller:

The south-facing balcony is big—and also slightly curved:

Here’s what it looks out onto:

The history

The host has 18 Airbnb listings in Toronto (mostly other modern condos in the downtown core), and purchased this penthouse two-and-a-half years ago, only upgrading the lighting fixtures. The building itself is fairly new, and was built in 2012.

Major perks

With such stunning views of the city, and a pool and hottub in the building, guests can feel like they’re on holiday without ever venturing outside.

Possible deal breaker

Clumsy guests may get nervous about spilling anything on the impeccably white decor. And the lengthy list of house rules includes “no shoes in bedrooms.”

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet

• $1,000 per night

• 7 guests

• 3 bedrooms

• 2.5 bathrooms

• 1 balcony