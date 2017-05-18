How a 26-year-old transportation planner lives in under 500 square feet

Sonya Terek, 26

Transportation planner

Where: Harbourfront

How big: 420 square feet

How much: $230,000

Sonya was living with her parents in Mississauga when she decided to buy this one-bedroom condo near the downtown waterfront. The place was small, but it seemed roomy enough to sustain life, at least for the time being. While renovating, she measured the apartment and realized it was, amazingly, even tinier than advertised. (Its L-shaped layout and wall of windows create the illusion of more space.) Should she ever outgrow her home—she admits it’s nowhere near big enough for her to share with a partner—she thinks she’d like to rent it out to a tenant, rather than sell it. With a steady stream of rental income at today’s increasingly crazy prices, she believes there’s a decent chance she could net a tidy profit while paying down her mortgage.

The credenza is both a TV stand and dish storage:

She left many of her possessions at her parents’ house, keeping only the items she uses regularly, like her turntable:

When she took possession of the condo, the first thing she did was renovate the bathroom:

The condo is a one-bedroom. (When Sonya’s friends come in from the burbs for the weekend, they crash on the couch, which pulls out into a double bed.)