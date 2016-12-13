What’s on the menu at the Winter Village, Evergreen Brick Work’s festive outdoor market

Evergreen’s Winter Village kicked off Dec. 10, transforming the Brick Works into a festive foodie wonderland. From now until the end of February, visitors can grab something to eat from one of the many food stalls and enjoy it (along with a boozy beverage) beside a crackling campfire. Here, a closer look at some of the current vendors and what they’re serving. See Evergreen’s website for the full lineup and hours.

Heirloom

A jerk fried chicken sandwich with homemade jerk sauce and pickled cabbage slaw, served on a brioche bun. $10. 416-895-0524, heirloomtoronto.com



Little Fin

A New England–style lobster roll, served on a sweet potato bun with cucumber, celery, mayo, Worcestershire sauce, lemon and Dijon. $9. 4 Temperance St., 647-348-7000, littlefin.ca



The Spicy Ethiopian

Doro wat, an Ethiopian chicken stew simmered in spicy berbere sauce and served with a hard-boiled egg, cottage cheese and injera. $12. 647-830-5994, spicyethiopian.com



TC’s MoMo

Vegetable and beef momos, served with a side of veggie pasta noodles. $15.50. 647-771-4148, @tctibetanmomo



Los Vietnamita

A pan-seared lemongrass chicken banh mi, stuffed in a soft taco shell and layered with lettuce, cucumbers, scallions, spiced crema and pickled carrots and daikon. $10. @losvietnamita



Raclette

Melted cheese blanketing potatoes, bread, pickles and arugula. $12.



Arepa Republic

A Venezuelan-style arepa rumbera crammed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, beans and garlic mayonnaise. $12. @theareparepublic



Indian Street Food Co.

Chicken tikka meatballs with spinach, kale, rice and naan. $10. 1701 Bayview Ave., 416-322-3270, indianstreetfoodco.com





Eva’s Original Chimneys

A chimney cake, spread with Nutella and sprinkled with caramelized organic cane sugar. $8. originalchimneys.com



The Sipping Container

This beverage-focused booth serves cans of Ontario craft beer (with Muskoka Brewery’s suds on tap), Harvey & Vern’s Olde-Fashioned cream soda and root beer ($3), hot apple cider from Bizjacks ($3) and Harmony Organic egg nog ($3). For an extra $4, non-boozy beverages can be spiked with bourbon, whiskey or rum.